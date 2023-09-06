FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon when they were hit by a vehicle at a bus stop near Roosevelt High School in Fresno, according to the city’s police department.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. they responded to an accident near Tulare and Cedar Avenues.

Upon arrival, officers say they found multiple people injured at the nearby FAX bus stop. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Injuries reported at Fresno bus stop

Authorities currently have southbound Cedar Avenue at Tulare Avenue blocked for through traffic as well as eastbound Tulare Avenue at 11th Street.

The reason for the crash was not immediately released. This is a developing story.