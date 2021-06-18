Multiple dry lightning fires reported in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters have been responding to multiple fires due to dry lightning in Tulare County Friday morning officials say.

Reports of the fires are located in the southern portion of Tulare County on State Responsible Area and Sequoia National Forest jurisdiction.

Officials say there is currently no immediate threat to residential structures in the Springville Community, including the Montgomery Ranch area.

The Tulare County Fire Department says they will continue to update the public throughout the day about these fires.

