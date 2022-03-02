FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple closures are scheduled along Highway 99 in Fresno for construction on a stretch of the high-speed rail, according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

According to officials, there will be a full closure of the northbound on-ramp onto Highway 99 from Golden State Boulevard. Also, there will be closures of the #2 and #3 lanes along the northbound stretch of Highway 99 between Herndon Avenue and Avenue 7.

The closures for road work will be from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from March 4 to March 7. The schedule is subject to change.

Traffic will be detoured southbound on Golden State Boulevard, west on Shaw Avenue, then onto northbound Highway 99. There will be signs in place to help direct traffic.

The construction is part of a 32-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Avenue 19 in Madera County and East American Avenue in Fresno County.