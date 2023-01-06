FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple businesses are a total loss after a fire ripped through a strip mall in southeast Fresno, according to officials.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Kings Canyon just east of Clovis Avenue. According to officials, when they arrived on scene, the fire was already well-established.

Fire officials say they found flames coming from the attic of one of the businesses, which quicky spread to adjoining businesses.

Crews were not able to save most of the building which included Irish O’Sullivan’s Sunnyside Lounge, and several other businesses. According to the Battalion Chief, firefighters were able to save Sunnyside Delicatessen due to a concrete ‘block wall’.

Officials say there were 52 to 60 firefighters on scene trying to get the flames under control.

Investigators are now working to determine what started the fire.