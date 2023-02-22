FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday night brought heavy winds to the Fresno area ahead of another round of storms coming to Central California.

Fresno Fire crews put out sparks on Dayton and Wishon avenues after heavy winds caused a tree to fall down a tree in a neighborhood. As it fell, firefighters said it knocked down a powerline, causing the fire.

“The pine needles caught fire and the fire got bigger and we we’re worried about the fire spreading into the oleanders and then into the structures in the area,” fire captain Anthony Vasconcelos said.

Across the street at Shields and Maroa avenues, another road is closed after a tree crushed a parked car. Another power line was taken down with it, leaving the busy intersection without a stoplight in the thick of rush hour traffic.

At Fresno’s busy River Park shopping center, employees closed down early as stores were without power and in the dark Tuesday afternoon. Stores like Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret and Sephora we’re seen closed down and dark, with signs turning shoppers away. Stoplights also were out on Blackstone Avenue, causing heavy backups to get on HWY 41 and even just out of the parking lot.

Meanwhile in Clovis, Clovis Police Officers shut down the road on Villa between Shaw and Santa Ana as downed trees and powerlines not only littered the road, but caused injuries.

“We had a lady walking with two children on the sidewalk, she heard the tree and looked up and started running, her children were fine, but she was unfortunately hit by the tree,” Sergeant Abby Padgett said.

In northwest Fresno, a transformer blew over on First and Nees, causing outages there and even more traffic delays.

PG&E says they have crews ready to respond to even more incidents as the storm continues throughout the rest of the week.

“Once those first responders come out, they’re the ones who identify whether it’s something they can fix themselves or if a crew is needed or what type of crew is needed. Those are all things you’ll get notifications on as we work through the process,” spokesperson Denny Boyles said.

Boyles also wants to remind customers that you should not try to heat your home with your oven, even as temperatures drop.