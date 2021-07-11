Multi-vehicle hit-and-run leaves 1 dead in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homeless man died after being hit by multiple vehicles late Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred on Shields Avenue just before midnight and at least two vehicles fled the scene after hitting the homeless man.

After watching video surveillance, police say the victim was standing in the middle of the road trying to cross the street when a truck hit him and then fled the scene.

Several minutes later another vehicle struck the victim and fled, according to officials.

Police say the driver of the third vehicle that struck the man called and reported the incident to police.

Officials have not identified the victim, but describe him as White or Hispanic male in their 30s.