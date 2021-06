Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a traffic backup in northeast Fresno.

According to Fresno police, the crash happened on eastbound Herndon Avenue and First Street blocking the center lane.

Traffic is backed up to Highway 41.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more details.