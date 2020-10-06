Multi-million lottery win claimed in two Clovis gas stations

SAN ANSELMO, CA – JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the […]

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two customers at two Clovis gas stations won big prizes on the California Lottery, according to a lottery announcement Monday.

At University Market on 794 W. Shaw Avenue, Romeo Valdez won $1.7 million (before taxes) after he matched five numbers in the Powerball draw on April 15. For selling the winning ticket, the store itself received an $8,500 bonus.

At Shop N Go at 1197 N. Willow Avenue, Derick Hudnall won $10,000 a month for 25 years following a successful win on a scratch card. In total, the win is worth $3 million before taxes. For selling the scratch card, the store received a $15,00 bonus.

