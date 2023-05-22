YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $17 million grant was announced by the nonprofit Yosemite Conservancy on Monday to help Yosemite National Park improve the visitor experience and preservation of wildlife.

According to Yosemite Conservancy, the funds will help to restore trails and ecosystems, facilitate positive visitor experiences, and provide proper scientific and historical research, along with bringing support to around 50 projects, programs, and services.

“Philanthropy’s vital role in supporting national parks stems from the inspiration and success of the nation’s first friends’ group, Yosemite Conservancy,” said Ciely Muldoon, Yosemite National Park Superintendent. “Yosemite National Park has benefited immensely from a century of partnership with the Conservancy. The work we do together has restored access to some of the park’s most iconic landmarks and funded research to preserve some of its most at-risk species. Every visitor’s experience of Yosemite has been made better by the Conservancy’s work. We look forward to the next 100 years, and what we can do together to steward Yosemite for future generations.”

The organization also announced that the funds will help to improve safety along Mist Trail and conduct research to understand why park salamander, bat, and Pacific fisher populations are decreasing.

“Donors play an essential role in funding high-priority work in the park. The massive water flows from winter runoff creating a symphony of ephemeral falls ringing Yosemite Valley are a thundering reminder of how special this place is and how important it is to protect one of the world’s irreplaceable natural treasures,” said Fran Dean, Yosemite Conservancy President.

There will be improvements over the years to the trails, which will include new signage to reduce injuries and for people to be able to better navigate the trail, as well as better viewing areas below Vernal Falls.

The park announced that some other grants will also support the Junior Ranger programming, the “Ask a Climber” program, and will document Chinese-American history in the park, as well as it will allow an analysis of the impact that drought, fire, and insects attacks bring to the giant sequoias.

“All of this work demonstrates how our productive partnership with the National Park Service results in positive change in the park to benefit future generations,” Dean said.

The projects began in 1923, along with the beginnings of Yosemite Conservancy. They support the park through a variety of visitor programs and retail operations, which include art classes, naturalist-led outdoor adventures, and physical bookstores in the park as well as an online store.