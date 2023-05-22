FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More than $2 million in funding was approved for housing in the City of Fresno on Monday. The money will help with housing production and preservation in the city.

Officials say that the funds from the Prohousing Incentive Pilot (PIP) program will provide the City of Fresno with around $2,064,891 to be used for housing production and preservation in the city.

This funding is a direct result of the City of Fresno’s Prohousing Designation – which is a testament to the work being done to bring more housing to our city. Jerry Dyer, Mayor of Fresno.

The award was given after the City of Fresno received a Prohosuing Designation from the Governor’s Office in April. The Prohosuing Designation helped the City of Fresno to become eligible for funding incentives, including additional resources through state grant programs as the City works to meet its housing needs.