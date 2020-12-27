Multi-car wreck in NW Fresno leaves 4 dead, 3 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A multi-vehicle crash in northwest Fresno left four dead and three injured late Saturday night, according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Bullard and Palm avenues around 11:40 p.m. for a report of a traffic collision, said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. Arriving officers found a “horrendous crash scene.”

Three vehicles, including a black Ford Mustang with one occupant, a silver Mini Cooper with one occupant and a white Toyota truck with five occupants were involved in the crash.

Two of the occupants in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene while another occupant was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they later died, Chamalbide said. The two other occupants were also taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical but stable condition.

(Courtesy of Sal Lopez)

The solo occupant of the Mustang was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 17-year-old female, was taken to Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing but Chamalbide said video evidence suggested that the Mustang was speeding along Bullard Avenue and failed to stop for a red light at the Palm Avenue intersection.