Muhammad trial hears from witness who says he pointed a gun at her

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Day three of the Kori Muhammad murder trial continued in Fresno County Superior Court on Wednesday. Muhammad is accused of killing four men, three of them during a shooting spree in Downtown Fresno in 2017.

According to Fresno Police, Muhammad told them he killed them because they were white.

Among those taking the stand was a woman who says Muhammad pointed a gun at the car she was in. She told the court that her mother and four-year-old son were both in the car too and saw Muhammad walking towards her before she managed to drive away.

Fresno County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty in this case. The trial continues Thursday.

