Much needed rain in Central Valley causing issues during holiday season

FRESNO COUNTY Calif. (KSEE) – If you are a farmer all the recent rain and snow could serve as an early Christmas present. But for everyone else the rain brought slick roads and traffic slowdowns during the peak of holiday travel.

For Daniella Leyva Cruz, a local taco truck owner, a rainy day means fewer costumers at her truck. “It’s raining so people don’t want to get out and wait in the rain!” Leyva Cruz said.

However, for President of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, Ryan Jacobsen, more rain is exactly what he wants to see closing out the year.

“We’re looking good right now, but hopefully we get into a strong January and February, that’s what we’re going to be watching at this point.” Jacobsen said

According to Jacobsen, the last few storms to roll through Fresno have brought the area above the average rainfall levels for this time of year. While the snowpack is growing as well, if the winter doesn’t stay wet- valley farmers could be in trouble.

“We’d be in a huge drought. And we’ve seen that, you don’t have to look back to our last drought where we saw some decent December’s and the spicket’s just completely shut off come January 1st” Jacobsen said

As holiday travel picks up, California Highway Patrol is stressing safety while the rain and snow continues. Public Information Officer Mike Salas says they’re ramping up their maximum enforcement period over the next few days.

“We are going to have all of our available officers on patrol, especially because of the inclement weather we have predicted.” Salas said