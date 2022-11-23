FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Mr. Rib is gearing up to continue his holiday tradition as he prepares to give back to the community by handing out free plates of food.

Ned Mallory – aka Mr. Rib – will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday where Mallory expects to feed about 200-300 people. This year’s meal will include deep-fried catfish, ribs, tri-tip, hot links, beans and corn. It will take place at 5166 East Olive Avenue, on the corner of Peach and Olive.

This meal giveaway comes as Mallory is working on installing the necessary upgrades on a new trailer following a grease fire that took place in March 2021. He says he is about $30,000 away from being able to complete it; he is confident that he will have it done soon.

You can donate to help fund his meal giveaway and/or his trailer via his cashapp $MRRIBBBQFAMILY. You can also contact Mallory for more information at (559) 213-5183.