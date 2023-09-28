FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – “Move better. Live better. A walk to benefit Parkinson’s” walk-a-thon is happening at Fresno City College on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is to help raise awareness and support those with Parkinson’s disease. Participants can choose to walk along a one-mile loop around the beautiful college campus or walk along a shorter loop through the scenic West Lawn.

For participants who would prefer a different form of movement, the team at Move Up Health and Fitness has partnered with the team at Stretch Lab to provide a seated exercise option.

This is a family-friendly event and offers face painting, henna, arts and crafts, carnival games with prizes, and a photo booth to capture all the memories.

Registration is $15 per person and includes all the activities, as well as a picnic lunch sponsored and catered by Primo Nosh, the new food service provider located on campus.