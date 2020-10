FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) --A woman was found shot on a freeway on-ramp in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning and prompted an attempted murder investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report around 1:25 a.m. from Fresno Police of a ShotSpotter alert on the Van Ness Avenue on-ramp to eastbound Highway 180, spokesman Mike Salas said. CHP and Fresno Police officers responded to the scene and found a 21-year-old Hispanic woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body.