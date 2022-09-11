VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A mountain lion has safely been removed from Visalia after it was spotted inside the city early Sunday morning.

Visalia police say they got a call of the sighting of the big cat around 12:42 a.m. in the 1900 block of west Porter Avenue. They say their officers were able to spot the animal the next street over in the 2000 block of west Sedona Avenue and were able to contain it until wildlife experts were able to get to the scene.

Image courtesy Visalia Police Department

Image courtesy Visalia Police Department

Image courtesy Visalia Police Department

Officers and wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife eventually arrived and were able to tranquilize the mountain lion and remove it from the area.

Officials say it was taken to a suitable habitat and released back into the wild.