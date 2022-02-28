SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mountain lion discovered in Selma was captured Monday morning after both Selma Police officers and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene to tranquilize and transport the animal back into the wild.

According to the Selma Police Department, the first call was received around 7:30 a.m. about what was originally described as a tiger in the area of Country Club Lane and Mill Street. Officers responded to the area and did not see the mountain lion – but did view a video taken by a witness appearing to show the animal.

Multiple police officers remained in the area to patrol the surrounding streets. A call was also made to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which prompted an officer with the department who lived locally to go outside to find the reported lion.

At around 9:30 a.m., officers say they received several more calls of a mountain lion sighting in the same area as the original call two hours earlier. They responded and found the officer with the Department of Fish and Wildlife already there – before sighting the mountain lion itself.

Officers worked together to tranquilize the mountain lion and transport it away from the area. Those who live nearby were shocked to find out about the early morning encounter.

“You get cayotes, we get possums, but never a mountain lion. Not in my 30 plus years living in Selma,” said local resident Joe Ruiz. “That’s crazy.”

Officials say the mountain lion will eventually be released into the wild.