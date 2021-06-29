Mountain community celebrates 4th of July after pandemic, Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Central California mountain community is gearing up for a busy Fourth of July weekend.

Shaver Lake is bringing back its popular fireworks show following a hiatus during the pandemic.

“We feel very fortunate after COVID and after the Creek Fire that we were able to have it. It was a challenge,” said Jim Huebner, board member of the Shaver Lake Visitor’s Bureau.

The 30-minute fireworks show kicks off at 9:00 p.m on July 3.

“It’s in the middle of the lake, on an island called Honeymoon Island,” said Huebner. “So it’s a safe environment for fireworks.”

Huebner says the festivities are a celebration of independence and of survival following a grueling 2020.

“It’s an interesting drive up here. There’s parts that are very scorched and it’s very alarming, but then you turn the corner and you see all the green and it’s still here,” he said.

Locals say it’s an exciting time for the mountain community at Bass Lake, too.

“Madera County is open, we are thrilled,” said Brooke Smith of “Visit Yosemite.”

Most COVID-19 restrictions are not in place at restaurants, hotels, wineries, and other businesses.

The fireworks show at Bass Lake is back this year, too. It will take place on July 4 at 9:00 p.m after the boat parade.

“There’s also the 61st annual ‘Loggers Jamboree’ that is happening in North Fork,” said Smith. “It’s a lot of fun, a lot of high-energy people with massive saws and chainsaws. It’s just a very authentic mountain experience.”

Officials say the two-day competition raises funds for a summer youth program.

For those planning to visit the lakes this weekend, the mountain community has one message:

“Certainly don’t bring up any fireworks, it’s not allowed in the national forest,” said Huebner.

“This time of year is really hot, everyone knows we are in drought conditions. That means the biggest scare for us is fire risk,” said Smith.

For more information on this weekend’s events, visit Fresno County’s or Madera County’s event calendar.