FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several mountain area schools are closed Monday due to weather, according to district officials.

Mariposa County School officials say icy road conditions, tree hazards, and power outages, have affected many staff and students.

Yosemite Unified School District says due to complications by power outages and current conditions and forecasted weather schools are canceled.

Bass Lake School District says schools will be canceled for OES, OCI, Wasuma, and Fresno Flats due to power outages, campus safety conditions, and the predicted weather forecast.

Chawanakee Unified says they have closed two schools North Fork Elementary and Mountain Oak High School.