FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several mountain area schools are closed Tuesday due to weather, according to district officials.

Mariposa County School officials say school sites will observe a Snow Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, Mar. 1.

Yosemite Unified School District says due to complications by power outages, current conditions, and forecasted weather, all Yosemite Unified school campuses will be closed.

Bass Lake School District says schools will be canceled for OES, OCI, Wasuma, and Fresno Flats due to power outages, campus safety conditions, and the predicted weather forecast.

Officials with Chawanakee Unified say they have closed two schools today due to power outages. Those schools are North Fork Elementary and Mountain Oak High School.