Motorola Solutions buys Fresno-based Pelco for $110M

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Motorola Solutions purchased the Fresno-based Pelco for $110 million, the company said Monday.

“Video continues to play a more powerful role in enabling safer cities and securing businesses around the world,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Pelco’s track record of innovation, internationally recognized brand, global channel and customer installed base enable us to further expand our global footprint with enterprise and public safety customers.”

David McDonald, a philanthropist and one of Pelco’s former owners, died in early 2019 at his home in Prather.

This isn’t the first time Pelco has been sold. In 2007, it was purchased by Schneider Electric, and in 2019, it was purchased by Transom Capital Group.

Pelco designs, develops and distributes end-to-end video technology, including video security cameras and video management system software.

