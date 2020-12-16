Motorcyclist suffering injuries after colliding with car on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist is suffering injuries after colliding with a vehicle on Highway 99 on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers were dispatched to Highway 99 near Highway 180 for a bicyclist that had been struck by a vehicle at around 6:00 p.m.

Officers say a woman was driving a Cadillac, while a 35-year-old man was driving his motorcycle when he made a turn right in the path of the passing vehicle, hitting the vehicle, according to Sgt. James Del Carlo with the Fresno Area California Highway Patrol.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman driving the vehicle had no injuries.

Authorities say alcohol or drugs were no involved were not a factor in the collision.

