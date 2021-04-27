Motorcyclist leads police in high-speed chase through Clovis and Fresno, officers say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A motorcyclist is under arrest after leading police on a chase from Fresno to Clovis.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when Clovis Police attempted to pull over the motorcyclist for a traffic violation at Shaw and Clovis avenues. The motorcyclist then sped away towards Fresno, where he ditched the motorcycle and fled on foot on Fedora Avenue, in the Fig Garden area.

Officers say the motorcyclist attempted to force his way into a nearby home but could not get in. A K-9 unit was then used to detain him.

The as-yet-unidentified suspect is being treated at the hospital and will be booked at Fresno County Jail once he is cleared.