FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The motorcyclist who died in a crash in southeast Fresno on Tuesday was identified later that day by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 47-year-old Martin Stevens of Auberry was the person killed around 6:00 a.m. near McKinley and Clovis avenues.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.