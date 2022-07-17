PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Just before 1:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Morton Avenue and Indiana Street after it was reported that a motorcycle and a car had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from major injuries in the intersection.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, officers say they learned that the man had been riding a motorcycle without a helmet when he ran a stoplight and entered the intersection.

Investigators say a truck in the intersection ended up hitting the motorcyclist, throwing him off his bike and into the roadway. The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call Sergeant Martinez at (559) 782-7400.