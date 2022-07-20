FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a car crash on Wednesday morning in Fresno County.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol were called out to the area of Highway 168 and Little Sandy Road after it was reported that two vehicles and a motorcycle had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Richard Lewis of Auberry had suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, officers said they learned that Lewis had been riding his motorcycle on the highway when he reached a curve in the roadway, where an SUV was waiting to make a left turn.

For an unknown reason, investigators said Lewis ended up crashing into the back of the SUV, causing him to be ejected from his bike.

After the crash, Lewis was reportedly hit by a trailer that was being hauled by a van.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and officers said that Lewis was wearing a helmet.