Motorcyclist killed in crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he crashed his motorcycle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:00 pm, officers were called out to the area of Shepherd and Champlain avenues after it was reported that a motorcycle had crashed.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist suffering from injuries in the center median of the road.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he later died from his injuries.

Following the crash, police say a driver behind the motorcycle who witnessed the crash pulled over to speak with officers.

Officials say the witness told officers it appeared the motorcyclist was possibly trying to beat a red light when he crashed.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officers say it is too early to know if the motorcyclist was speeding or trying to run the light prior to the crash, but say heavy fog in the area might have been a factor.