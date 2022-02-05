Motorcyclist killed after crashing into truck making a U-turn in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a truck making a U-turn on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Blackstone and Herndon avenues after it was reported that a motorcycle had been involved in a crash with a truck.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his early-to-mid 20s suffering from major injuries next to his motorcycle in the middle of the street. An officer quickly began performing CPR on the motorcyclist, but he was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Officers blocked off the southbound of Blackstone Avenue following the crash. (Photo: Orlando Garcia/Nexstar)

While investigating, officers say they learned the driver of the truck was trying to make a U-turn from northbound Blackstone after misjudging how fast the motorcycle was approaching him in a southbound lane. The motorcyclist ended up slamming into the passenger side of the truck and was thrown from his bike into the roadway.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and has been cooperating with officers during the investigation. Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash at this time.

Southbound lanes of Blackstone are expected to remain shut down for the next couple of hours as officers investigate the crash.