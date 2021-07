FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in central Fresno.

Officials say Edgar Jimenez Jr., 26, of Fresno crashed into the side of a truck near Barton and Gettysburg avenues around 11:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with injuries after the incident according to officials.

No update has been given on the condition of the driver.