MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle driver is deceased after a head-on collision with a vehicle in Madera on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to officers, at about 7:15 p.m., they received a call about a head-on crash on Road 12 near Avenue 33 1/2 in Madera County. Upon their arrival, they discovered a gray Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Avenue 12 and a Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on Avenue 12.

The CHP says the sedan was trying to pass traffic and enter the opposite lane. Unknown to the driver of the vehicle, a motorcycle was approaching from the eastbound lane. When the driver noticed the motorcycle, both the motorcyclist and driver swerved to the left onto the south shoulder of Avenue 12.

Simultaneously, according to officers, the motorcycle driver, swerved to the right onto the southbound shoulder attempting to avoid the car; resulting in both the motorcycle and the car meeting head-on with each other.

Officers say the motorcycle driver was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. There were four occupants in the car, two adults and two juveniles. They all appeared to have been wearing their seatbelts. Their injuries ranged from minor to major non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local area hospitals.

CHP says the crash is under investigation, but that it does not seem that drugs or alcohol were a factor.