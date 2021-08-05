Motorcyclist killed after crash with car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – One person is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Fresno on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say the crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Blackstone and Ashlan avenues.

According to police, the crash took place when a car was making a u-turn and collided with a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was moving in a group of around six riders.

The identity of the person killed is yet to be released. Officers on the scene describe the victim as a white or Hispanic man, in his late 20s or early 30s.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

