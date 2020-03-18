COVID-19 Information

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash, police say

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash, Fresno Police says.

The crash happened at Dakota and West avenues. 

Police say that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on West and a car was making a westbound turn onto Dakota from northbound West.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and it is unknown who caused the crash. 

No alcohol was involved and the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating.

