FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic collision on Bullard Avenue in Frenso on Monday when a car was trying to get into a parking lot, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say just before 4 p.m. they responded east of the intersection of Bullard and Palm Avenues for a traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned a vehicle was traveling eastbound and was trying to make a left turn into a parking lot. A motorcycle was entering the lane at the same time and collided with the vehicle.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

The Fresno Police Department says the driver stayed at the scene and there were no signs of intoxication at the time.

This is an ongoing investigation.