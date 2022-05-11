MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist died after a crash with a driver Tuesday morning in Madera County.

California Highway Patrol officers say around 11:30 a.m. a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Avenue 9 when a white sedan exited Highway 99 and pulled directly into the path of the motorcyclist, according to witnesses.

Officers say the unidentified 65-year-old man hit the brakes, swerved to the right and lost control. The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered major injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

CHP officers say the driver of the sedan continued eastbound on Avenue 9 without stopping.

Anyone with information on the white sedan or the identity of its driver is asked to contact Officer Javier Ruvalcaba at (559) 675-1025.