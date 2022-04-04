LATON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash near Laton, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Investigators say an unidentified 52-year-old man from Kingsburg was riding a motorcycle northbound on Fowler Avenue north of Barrett Avenue at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday when CHP officials say he lost control and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but investigators say the use of alcohol is suspected to be a factor. Officials say they are awaiting toxicology results.