FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE)- A man was thrown from his motorcycle and died following a crash, and law enforcement is still looking for the vehicle involved, police say.

Officers say their department received several calls reporting a man lying in the roadway following a collision on Maple Avenue, near Washington Avenue, in east central Fresno around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the man was already deceased when they arrived, and his motorcycle was located further down the street.

Detectives say that witness statements and evidence they collected indicated the motorcycle was speeding when it collided with a dark-colored SUV that had just made a left turn onto a side street.

The rider was ejected off the bike and suffered fatal injuries, officers say.

Now, investigators are looking for the SUV and its driver.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.