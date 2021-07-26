Motorcyclist dies following crash in Clovis, police say

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he crashed his motorcycle in Clovis over the weekend, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say 60-year-old Blake Youngberg crashed his motorcycle just before 1 p.m. Sunday near Shaw and Cole.

Youngberg was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where police say he later passed away from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Officers say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.