FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man was killed in a motorcycle crash after running into a highway wall and falling over it Thursday in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they received a call of an unresponsive person lying near the roadway of westbound Highway 180 under the southbound Highway 41 connector ramp.

CHP says the investigation indicates a 32-year-old male from Fresno was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle. They say the driver allowed the motorcycle to be to the right where it struck the concrete wall. The collision with the wall caused the rider and the motorcycle to be propelled over the wall.

CHP officers say both the rider and the motorcycle plummeted approximately 60 to 70 feet, landing westbound on Highway 180.

Officers say due to the impact the rider had critical injuries. Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene and hospital, but the motorcyclist died from his injuries at a local hospital.

CHP says it is not known if any alcohol or drugs was a factor as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.