FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist died Monday morning after crashing into a sign and a tractor according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP officials said a 39-year-old man from Fresno was riding a motorcycle around 1:30 a.m. eastbound on Copper Avenue, approaching the intersection with Peach Avenue that was closed due to construction.

Officers said the motorcyclist collided with the “road closed” sign and then a tractor in the area. Despite the rider wearing a helmet and “motorcycle riding protection,” he died at the scene, CHP officials said.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash, according to officials.