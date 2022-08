TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle rider died Monday night after crashing in Tulare, according to Visalia Police officers.

Police say they respond to the area of Cartmill Avenue and Rutherford Street around 9:30 p.m. for a motorcycle accident.

Investigators say they located a solo motorcyclist with major injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

It is unknown at this point if drugs or alcohol were involved. No other vehicles were involved, according to police.