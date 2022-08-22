MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a car crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of M Street and 25th Street for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist believed to be in his 50s suffering from severe injuries.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he died from his injuries.

Officials have not released any other details about what happened in the roadway leading up to the crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Merced Police Department.