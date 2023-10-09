FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after being ejected from his motorcycle in Fresno during a vehicle collision on Monday evening, the Fresno Police Department announced.

Officers say they received a report of a traffic collision at the intersections between Chestnut and Weldon Avenues around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, detectives say they learned a silver Toyota SUV was traveling southbound on Chestnut Avenue as a motorcyclist was traveling northbound. The vehicle made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle and collided.

The Fresno Police Department says the motorcyclist was ejected off their bike and died at the scene. He was described as a male in his 20s.

According to officers, the other driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.

This is an ongoing investigation.