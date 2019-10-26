Motorcycle rider killed in south Fresno hit-and-run crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcycle rider was killed late Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in south Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to Church Avenue and Golden State Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. and found the rider dead.

Police say detectives are investigating the hit-and-run.

No other information was available.

