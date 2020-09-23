Motorcycle rider killed in solo crash on westbound Hwy 168 at McKinley Avenue

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A male motorcycle rider was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle collision on westbound Highway 168 at McKinley Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report around 5:30 p.m. regarding a solo vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 168 off-ramp to McKinley Avenue, spokesman Mike Salas said. A 27-year-old Fresno man was riding a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle and lost control of the bike as he exited the freeway due to excessive speed.

The bike collided into the metal guardrail and the rider was thrown off.

The rider landed in a dirt culvert, Salas said. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Suzuki came to rest blocking the two lanes of the McKinley Avenue exit.

The CHP said the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck and had a valid motorcycle license. The use of alcohol or drugs are unknown, pending toxicology reports.

The investigation into the collision continues.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.