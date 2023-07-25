MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old driver was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcycle rider in Merced County Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 10:00 p.m. officers respond to a vehicle versus motorcycle near the intersection of Buhach Road and Highway 140.

Investigators say a Nissan Sentra was being driven by 24-year-old Luis Diego Diaz Romero of Atwater, was on Highway 140, and attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Buhach Rd.

A motorcycle rider was riding his Yahama motorcycle on eastbound Highway 140 approaching the Nissan.

According to investigators, the motorcycle struck the Nissan and the rider was ejected from the motorcycle onto the westbound lane of Highway 140 where he came to rest.

Moments later CHP says a Ford Mustang driven by a 20-year-old Merced woman was traveling westbound Highway 140 and ran over the motorcycle rider.

Investigators say after the initial traffic crash, Romero fled the scene on foot but was located at his residence a short time later. Romero was evaluated for DUI (Driving Under the Influence) and was not found to be under the influence.

He was arrested and booked at the Merced County Jail for Felony Hit and Run and Vehicular Manslaughter, according to CHP.