Motorcycle rider killed after hitting deer near Courtright Reservoir

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 67-year-old man died Tuesday after hitting a deer near Courtright Reservoir, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Courtright Way, south of the Courtright Reservoir.

CHP says the camp host of the Courtright Reservoir camp area was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on northbound Courtright Way, south of the Courtright Reservoir, approaching a curve in the roadway.

Authorities say the rider traversed through the curve when a deer was either standing or crossing the roadway directly in his path.

The motorcycle collided with the deer causing the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle both the rider and the deer died at the scene.