CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man riding his motorcycle hit a telephone pole on Clovis Avenue early Thursday morning, according to Clovis Police officers.

Police say the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. at Jefferson and Clovis avenues. The officer said someone passing by found the rider and called police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.