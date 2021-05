FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcycle rider has a possible broken leg after crashing into the back of a car Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cornelia and Jensen avenues. Deputies say the driver in the car stopped to make a left turn and the motorcyclist hit the back of the car.

The rider was taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center. The driver of the car was not injured.