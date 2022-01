FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in northeast Fresno Tuesday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

The rider went down around 6:30 a.m. near Shepard Avenue and Friant Road. Officers said the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit an embankment after accelerating when the light turned green.

The man was taken to an area hospital with moderate injures, according to police.